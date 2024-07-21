Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,692,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,347,000 after acquiring an additional 383,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 880.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 264,097 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,397. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.