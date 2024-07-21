North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) vs. Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Head-To-Head Contrast

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and Lifezone Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for North American Palladium and Lifezone Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lifezone Metals has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.04%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

North American Palladium beats Lifezone Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

