Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.