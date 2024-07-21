Nwam LLC Acquires 4,099 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 728,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.57.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

