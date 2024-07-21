Nwam LLC Acquires 727 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

