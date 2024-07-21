Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,366.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,366.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $443,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,768,260. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

