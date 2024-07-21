Nwam LLC Has $532,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

