Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Separately, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 365,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Price Performance

BUCK stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

About Simplify Stable Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

