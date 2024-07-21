Nwam LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $443.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $412.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,052,228 shares of company stock worth $1,377,797,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.13.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

