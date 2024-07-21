Nwam LLC Purchases 7,149 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 36.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 274,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 232,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

