Nwam LLC Sells 988 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

