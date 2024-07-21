Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after buying an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after buying an additional 262,946 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 163,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $80.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.