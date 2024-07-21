Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after buying an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after buying an additional 262,946 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 163,058 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of VONV stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $80.68.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.