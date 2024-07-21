Oasys One Day Volume Reaches $1.63 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $96.38 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04380017 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,853,655.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

