Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.93 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $88.10 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,322.98 or 0.99983729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011698 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00073340 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

