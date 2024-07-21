O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $14.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,042.86. 392,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,015.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,042.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,113.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

