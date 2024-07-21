Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -82.76%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

