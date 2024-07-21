Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,283,000 after acquiring an additional 403,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.58. 49,581,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,311,336. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

