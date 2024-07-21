Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $69.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PZZA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

