Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Trimmed by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215,185 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.47% of Paylocity worth $46,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.94. The stock had a trading volume of 406,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $230.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.