PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after buying an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,352,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,626. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

