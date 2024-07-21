Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells £647,734.68 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson sold 66,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.59), for a total value of £647,734.68 ($840,013.85).

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 1,019 ($13.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,922.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 971.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 982.03. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 809.60 ($10.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSON has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.17) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.62) to GBX 1,052 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.29).

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.