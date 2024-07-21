Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,688 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. 4,819,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,859. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.