Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $221,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,052. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

