Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,989 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,749 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

