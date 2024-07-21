Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EL traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.18. 3,803,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

