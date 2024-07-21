Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. 5,631,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,803. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $147.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,376,446 shares of company stock worth $274,746,431 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.