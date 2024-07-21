Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. 5,631,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,803. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $147.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,376,446 shares of company stock worth $274,746,431 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
