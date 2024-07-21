Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,914. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

