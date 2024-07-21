Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 537 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.23. The stock had a trading volume of 533,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,122. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.34.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.