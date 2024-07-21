Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after buying an additional 1,948,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,600,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,017,000 after buying an additional 223,636 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,007,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,964,000 after buying an additional 175,783 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 1,933,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,550. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

