Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Motco boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 72,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.