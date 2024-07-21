Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

