Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

