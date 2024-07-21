Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $205,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Badger Meter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Badger Meter by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $190.56. The company had a trading volume of 373,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average is $170.83.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.