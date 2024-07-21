Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $305,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of KNSL traded down $18.31 on Friday, hitting $370.41. 254,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.93. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

