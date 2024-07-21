Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $107.18. 3,339,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

