Piper Sandler Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $125.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

