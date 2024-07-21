PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 417,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

NYSE PPG traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

