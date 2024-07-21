PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.22. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

