Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,372 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 966,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,008. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,513,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,326,251.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,783 shares of company stock worth $3,123,140. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

