Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $191.38. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.