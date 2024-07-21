Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of PennantPark Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,412,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 197,879 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. Raymond James lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 325,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $466.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.52. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.