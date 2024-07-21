Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,791. The company has a market cap of $406.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.