Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $293.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $276.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PGR. HSBC raised their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.94.

Progressive Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average of $199.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

