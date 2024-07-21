PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,301,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.55% of PulteGroup worth $2,931,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.0 %

PHM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. 2,098,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

