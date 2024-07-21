Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Terex Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in Terex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

