Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.