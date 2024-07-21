Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Cut by Desjardins

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 349,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,055,000 after acquiring an additional 275,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

