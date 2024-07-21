Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Boosted by B. Riley

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for 8X8 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

