Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $294.65 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00004112 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $294.65 million and approximately $37.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.51 or 0.05183566 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00047811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,242,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

