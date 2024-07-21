Quantfury Token Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $58.78 million and approximately $8,321.56 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00008603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.81867253 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,330.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

